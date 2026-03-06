AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Has Chance to Break $1.45 Resistance, Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin May Not Rally Until After September, +844 Billion SHIB: Shiba Inu Hits 2026 High in Exchange Inflow: Morning Crypto Report

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 12:58
    As XRP tests the $1.40 Bollinger Band, Peter Brandt forecasts a BTC bottom until September 2026. Explore how record SHIB inflows and US jobs data are shaping the weekend outlook.
    Advertisement
    XRP Has Chance to Break $1.45 Resistance, Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin May Not Rally Until After September, +844 Billion SHIB: Shiba Inu Hits 2026 High in Exchange Inflow: Morning Crypto Report
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    TL;DR

    • XRP pivot point: XRP is battling the $1.404 resistance; a weekly close above this level could ignite a rally to $1.50.
    • BTC's long road: Veteran trader Peter Brandt predicts Bitcoin will continue bottoming out, with no major recovery expected until after September 2026.
    • SHIB sell alert: A massive 844 billion SHIB inflow to exchanges suggests holders are preparing for the sell-off of the year.

    XRP may be 1% short of weekend breakout: Bollinger Bands

    The first week of March is coming to an end, and today’s Friday session on the crypto market is more important than ever. Today’s report opens with a price analysis of XRP, but not just a simple overview — rather, an analysis using the Bollinger Bands on TradingView.

    Right now, this tool describes what is happening on the XRP price chart more clearly than most indicators. After the turbulent developments in the middle of the week, this Friday XRP, unfortunately for bulls, is trading below the middle Bollinger Band on the daily chart, which in the medium term tells us about the weakness of buyers and suggests that the rally we saw on Wednesday and Thursday may not be sustainable.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Has Chance to Break $1.45 Resistance, Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin May Not Rally Until After September, +844 Billion SHIB: Shiba Inu Hits 2026 High in Exchange Inflow: Morning Crypto Report Fed, FDIC, and OCC Issue Crucial Clarification on Blockchain-Based Securities
    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart with Bollinger Bands, Source: TradingView

    On the positive side, XRP is separated from a return into the bulls' range by just a little over 1%. Considering that the middle Bollinger Band, represented by the 20-day moving average, is currently located around the $1.404 mark while the XRP price is trading near $1.40 per token, the key question now is whether XRP will manage by the end of the week to push the price back into the upper range.

    Advertisement

    If this happens and XRP manages to close the week above the middle band on the daily time frame, then in the coming days, there are all the chances for the XRP rally to continue up to $1.50 per token, which would correspond to the upper boundary of the Bollinger Bands range.

    Peter Brandt updates Bitcoin outlook with September angle

    The next story comes from well-known market veteran and analyst Peter Brandt, who updated his outlook on the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, with an important remark that a potential recovery of the price of BTC may still be possible in 2026, but most likely after September.

    The logic behind this outlook is that after a series of accumulation phases that continued from September 2025 to March of this year, Bitcoin fell each time into a lower range, and there are still no clear signs of this trend changing. 

    Advertisement

    According to Brandt, since the change in price behavior that began back in October, the signals indicate that until summer and stretching into September, Bitcoin may continue forming a broader market bottom. Only after September could a recovery occur and a transition into a new bullish trend begin.

    Shiba Inu sees 844 billion SHIB exchange influx, sets 2026 record

    Finally, the closing story of today’s report concerns popular meme token Shiba Inu, namely, the fact that yesterday inflows of SHIB to centralized exchanges broke all records seen since the start of 2026 and reached 844 billion tokens, according to Arkham.

    Article image
    On-Chain Exchange Flow for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Source: Arkham

    The fact is that more SHIB is currently flowing to exchanges than being withdrawn. Repeated spikes in this metric do not automatically mean a direct bearish scenario, but with a high probability, they signal that large holders as well as retail participants may be sending their tokens to exchanges with the intention of selling.

    Crypto market outlook: All eyes on U.S. jobs print

    As the weekend approaches, the focus of attention on the crypto market moves toward macro indicators. In particular, today’s U.S. non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate data represent the largest macro catalysts heading into the weekend.

    As described earlier, strong jobs data may support a stronger dollar and increase risk pressure on Bitcoin and altcoins. Weak data, on the contrary, may increase expectations of future rate cuts, which is typically bullish for crypto risk assets.

    Bottom line, the market is looking toward the Friday U.S. jobs print to set the tone. Any surprising data could drive noticeable swings over the weekend, especially in conditions of lower liquidity that are typical for crypto markets during Saturdays and Sundays.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/06/2026 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Review: XRP is Blocked Between Two Levels, Bitcoin's (BTC) First Key Resistance Updated, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bottom?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #Bitcoin #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 12:10
    Samson Mow Objects to Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Insufficiency Post
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 12:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 50% of Its Volume: Will It Actually Affect Price?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 12:58
    XRP Has Chance to Break $1.45 Resistance, Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin May Not Rally Until After September, +844 Billion SHIB: Shiba Inu Hits 2026 High in Exchange Inflow: Morning Crypto Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 12:10
    Samson Mow Objects to Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Insufficiency Post
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 12:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 50% of Its Volume: Will It Actually Affect Price?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all