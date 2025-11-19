XRP Volume Up 73%, 120 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Selling Wall About to Hit, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Eyes Rebound — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP volume surges 71% as price dips into 'good buy' zone

XRP skyrockets in volume to $7.4 billion as traders adjust their positionings in anticipation of what comes next.

Amid the market sell-off, XRP's trading volume rose 71% to $7.4 billion on Tuesday. More often than not, volumes reflect traders' positioning; in this case, on-chain data points to XRP as entering a "good buy" zone.

XRP dropped nearly 5%, reaching $2.10 in the early Tuesday session before stabilizing to trade at $2.18 at press time. XRP fell for seven consecutive days since its breakout stalled at a high of $2.58 on Nov. 10.

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the vast majority of cryptocurrencies are now flashing extreme pain for average trading returns. Santiment shares average trading returns based on the MVRV indicator for major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, in the last 30 days.

XRP wallets active in the past 30 days saw an average performance of -10.2%, which puts XRP in a "good buy" zone. The lower the MVRV goes, the higher the probability of a faster recovery.

Market sentiment hit "extreme fear" as volatility jumped, with the Fear & Greed Index falling to lows last seen in July 2022, increasing the chances of a relief rally.

If the market rebounds, XRP would face its next resistance at $2.50 and $2.63, which are the daily MA 50 and 200, while the $2 level might be tested as the price support before the next upward move begins.

DOGE price ready for rebound as trading volume spikes 43%

Dogecoin rockets in volume to show DOGE adoption in hopes of a possible price rebound.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin by market capitalization, looks ready for a bullish price rebound, as indicated by the recent surge in trading volume. Over the past 24 hours, the DOGE trading volume spiked more than 43%.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the DOGE trading volume jumped 43.5% to $3.1 billion. The jump in DOGE trading volume signals heightened interest from buyers and sellers.

This is bullish for DOGE as high volume acts like fuel for price moves. In crypto, a big volume jump suggests real conviction, maybe retail hype, whale accumulation or news catalysts.

For Dogecoin, which thrives on social media virality, this could precede a price rally. As of mid-2025, the DOGE daily volume hovered between $1-$2 billion. However, the Dogecoin price staged a mild rebound on Oct. 27 after daily trading volume jumped 62% to over $2 billion.

At the time, DOGE found key support around $0.20. Consequently, analysts forecasted 60% potential gains, possibly targeting $0.32.

Shiba Inu exchange inflows spike, signaling mounting sell-side pressure

SHIB is about to face a massive selling wave as exchange inflows surge rapidly in the last few hours.

The majority of retail traders continue to overlook Shiba Inu's exchange netflow control. The larger market context reveals something far more unsettling than a typical consolidation, even though the price is hovering around $0.0000087.

SHIB has entered a phase where selling pressure is not just increasing, it is preparing to flood the market, CryptoQuant shows. The meme coin has seen enormous inflows back into centralized exchanges over the past few days in November.

A classic prelude to aggressive sell-offs last week saw about 120 billion SHIB move onto exchanges, if we extend the time frame. When tokens move from wallets to exchanges, it is not a sign of optimism.

Usually, it indicates that holders are setting themselves up to sell. This is taking place while Shiba Inu is still on a downward trend and has not broken any significant resistance levels. SHIB is still clearly below the 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages on the chart.