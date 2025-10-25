AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP up This Week, But Do Not Get Too Comfortable: Bollinger Bands' Warning

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sat, 25/10/2025 - 5:00
    XRP trades near $2.50 after a weekly bounce, but the charts show it stuck deep in the lower Bollinger range, with the "green" weekly candle looking more like a weak bull attempt, not a real comeback.
    Advertisement
    XRP up This Week, But Do Not Get Too Comfortable: Bollinger Bands' Warning
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is green on the weekly, sure, but let's not act like this candle is rewriting the price narrative — it is more like a tiny fish splashing around in a giant tank of red water.

    Advertisement

    The price sits at around $2.49 right now after bouncing off $2.32 lows, but the chart is not offering any comfort because the move happened deep inside the lower half of the Bollinger Bands and nowhere near the kind of territory that would actually make bulls feel safe.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/24/2025 - 15:34
    XRP Ledger Secures $40 Million Tokenization in Brazil With 500% Upside Potential
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Face Its Most Intense Battle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00002 Closer, Can Ethereum (ETH) Reclaim $4,000?
    'XRP Sits at the Center of Everything Ripple Does,' Garlinghouse Says
    Binance's CZ Finally Pardoned, $506 Million in XRP Moved in One Go, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awake After 14 Years — Crypto News Digest
    BREAKING: Ripple Prime Officially Introduced

    For those not familiar, the Bollinger Bands do not just show volatility, they show bias, either bullish or bearish, and right now, XRP is poised for the latter. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    The flush on Oct. 10, now infamously known as "Black Friday" on the crypto market, put the price through the middle to the lower band and left the token prone to bears. 

    Even with this little rebound, XRP is still fighting for air under the moving average line that is vital near $2.54. As long as price candles keep stacking below that line, the market is not offering strength but rather dangerous "dead cat" rebounds.

    Context

    The daily view underscores the same point for the XRP price. Every attempt to push higher has been met with selling, and the lower Bollinger band around $2.09 has not disappeared as a point-of-control target. 

    Some may call this a recovery, but they are ignoring the context: you do not climb out of a hole just because you move a couple of steps off the bottom, especially when the rope you need — in this case, a clean break over the middle band — has not even been properly touched.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/24/2025 - 14:43
    XRP Invalidates Bitcoin Death Cross, Bear Signal Crushed?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    So yes, XRP is technically up this week. But when the weekly candle is a nothing inside the lower range, until the middle band is reclaimed and held, this is less rally and more a bullish desire to take control on a chart that leans lower.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Bollinger Bands
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 4:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows 0 Almost in Everything: Did Network Stop?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 25, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Face Its Most Intense Battle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00002 Closer, Can Ethereum (ETH) Reclaim $4,000?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 5:00
    XRP up This Week, But Do Not Get Too Comfortable: Bollinger Bands' Warning
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 4:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows 0 Almost in Everything: Did Network Stop?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 25, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Face Its Most Intense Battle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00002 Closer, Can Ethereum (ETH) Reclaim $4,000?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all