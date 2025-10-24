AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Invalidates Bitcoin Death Cross, Bear Signal Crushed?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 14:43
    XRP completed a death cross on its Bitcoin chart, but recent market indications suggest this bearish signal to be invalidated as bulls flipped the script.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP formed a death cross — which occurs when a short-term moving average, usually the 50 MA, falls below the longer term MA — on its Bitcoin pair. This bearish signal appeared early on the XRP/BTC hourly chart, indicating Bitcoin's short-term outperformance against XRP.

    Article image
    XRP/BTC Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView 

    However, as soon as the bearish signal appeared on the hourly chart, bulls had other plans, flipping the script.

    The XRP price, which had hitherto declined against Bitcoin, found a bottom that coincided exactly with the death cross and started rising. This resulted in a long streak of green hourly candles, with XRP surging against Bitcoin in the last hour to print a sort of "god candle."

    At press time, XRP was up 4% against Bitcoin, with the XRP/BTC pair going for 0.00002264.

    XRP jumps 5% 

    XRP showed positive momentum in its USD pairing, rising about 4% in a matter of hours. XRP is currently trading up nearly 5% in the last 24 hours to $2.50 and up 9.87% weekly.

    This gain surpasses Bitcoin, which was up 1.18% daily and 5.13% higher on a weekly basis.

    The crypto market received a positive boost after September Inflation came in lower than expected. The inflation rate hit 3.0% in September, lower than expected, the long-awaited Consumer Price Index (CPI) report shows.

    The crypto market, alongside equities, added to its gains following the release. XRP extended its recovery from Wednesday's low of $2.32 into the second day, reaching an intraday high of $2.51. The next resistance levels for XRP remain at $2.58 and $2.79. Support is expected at $2.18 and $2 in the event of a bearish price reversal.

    #Bitcoin #XRP
