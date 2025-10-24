XRP Price Analysis for October 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep controlling the initiative on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 4.49%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the formed resistance of $2.5146. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by the end of the day.

However, if buyers can hold the initiative, traders may expect a further upward move to the $2.60 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of XRP is going up after yesterday's bullish closure. However, the rate remains far from key levels, which means sideways trading in the zone of $2.45-$2.55 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The rate is in the middle of a wide channel, confirming the absence of bulls and bears' energy. In this case, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves before the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $2.4946 at press time.