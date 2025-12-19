Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Under $2 Is a Gift? World's Highest IQ Figure Reveals Three Takes on Why

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 13:47
    YoungHoon Kim, the "IQ 276" figure, suddenly dropped three aggressively bullish XRP calls in one day, not only framing the token as a capital rail but also saying that $2 is "nearly free" for it.
    Advertisement
    XRP Under $2 Is a Gift? World's Highest IQ Figure Reveals Three Takes on Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP just picked up an unexpected amplifier in the person of YoungHoon Kim, a public persona who brands himself as the person with the highest IQ level. In a sudden series of X posts, Kim dropped a cluster of XRP takes framed in a way that would surprise even the most biased community member.

    Advertisement

    The core of his stance is not a simple "XRP can go up" call but a claim that capital will flow into the XRP Ledger itself, treating the network as the destination rather than the ticker as a casino chip. In business terms, this is a bet on XRP as a settlement layer and liquidity rail, where the value story is driven by routing, throughput and utility becoming default behavior, not by headlines, memes or narrative emerging out of nowhere.

    The second for Kim is a price anchor, where he publicly marks sub-$2 XRP as "nearly free," though flagging it as personal opinion rather than advice.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Forces XRP Reality Check for Coinbase, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 5%: Fakeout Next? $444 Million in Bitcoin Land on Binance
    Dave Portnoy Teases 'All In' Move if XRP Hits This Level
    Crypto Market Prediction: $2,500 Is Ethereum's Next Cushion, XRP Obviously Not Hitting $0, Bitcoin (BTC) H&S-Fueled Reversal on the Edge
    Key XRP Ledger Amendment Gets Activated

    Finally, the third statement by Kim is pure positioning with a "no-sell" mindset at its core. That is not a target, it is supply psychology — the attempt to normalize holding through volatility and to present time itself as the edge.

    Advertisement

    Why XRP?

    Why lean into XRP now is the part that matters. The most pragmatic explanation is attention economics: XRP dominated the 2025 crypto narrative, sits in front of every major crypto outlet and has one of the most organized communities on the market, so tapping that gravity is an efficient way to enter the conversation at scale. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/19/2025 - 12:19
    XRP Users Get Crucial Warning on Exchanges Amid Coinbase System Update
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The alternative explanation is that he genuinely buys the "infrastructure" thesis and sees something in XRP’s tech and network role that he believes the market will price more aggressively next.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 13:19
    Binance Alpha Set to Delist Nine Tokens as Popular Meme Coin Faces Removal
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 13:01
    Shiba Inu Rockets by Crazy 3,915,071% in Burn Rate
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    $U Stablecoin Launches on BNB Сhain and Ethereum by United Stables
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 13:47
    XRP Under $2 Is a Gift? World's Highest IQ Figure Reveals Three Takes on Why
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 13:19
    Binance Alpha Set to Delist Nine Tokens as Popular Meme Coin Faces Removal
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 13:01
    Shiba Inu Rockets by Crazy 3,915,071% in Burn Rate
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD