XRP Under $2 Is a Gift? World's Highest IQ Figure Reveals Three Takes on Why

XRP just picked up an unexpected amplifier in the person of YoungHoon Kim, a public persona who brands himself as the person with the highest IQ level. In a sudden series of X posts, Kim dropped a cluster of XRP takes framed in a way that would surprise even the most biased community member.

The core of his stance is not a simple "XRP can go up" call but a claim that capital will flow into the XRP Ledger itself, treating the network as the destination rather than the ticker as a casino chip. In business terms, this is a bet on XRP as a settlement layer and liquidity rail, where the value story is driven by routing, throughput and utility becoming default behavior, not by headlines, memes or narrative emerging out of nowhere.

The second for Kim is a price anchor, where he publicly marks sub-$2 XRP as "nearly free," though flagging it as personal opinion rather than advice.

I'm never selling #XRP. — YoungHoon Kim, IQ 276 (@yhbryankimiq) December 19, 2025

Finally, the third statement by Kim is pure positioning with a "no-sell" mindset at its core. That is not a target, it is supply psychology — the attempt to normalize holding through volatility and to present time itself as the edge.

Why XRP?

Why lean into XRP now is the part that matters. The most pragmatic explanation is attention economics: XRP dominated the 2025 crypto narrative, sits in front of every major crypto outlet and has one of the most organized communities on the market, so tapping that gravity is an efficient way to enter the conversation at scale.

The alternative explanation is that he genuinely buys the "infrastructure" thesis and sees something in XRP’s tech and network role that he believes the market will price more aggressively next.