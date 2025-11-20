XRP to Start Trading on NYSE Tomorrow

Bitwise, the leading cryptocurrency index fund manager, has announced that its XRP will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday.

CEO Hunter Horsley has confirmed that the product will have the much-coveted "XRP" ticker.

The ETF will have a management fee of 0.34%, which is waived for the first month on the first $500 million in assets.

Bitwise claims that the XRP Ledger is interesting because it is one of the longest-running blockchains that has been around for roughly 13 years. As of today, XRP remains one of the largest altcoins, with its total market cap surpassing $125 billion.

Bitwise has also noted that XRP is capable of settling payments in mere seconds.

Moreover, the XRPL is gaining significant traction in the tokenization sector, with money market funds, U.S. Treasuries, and other assets being tokenized on it.

As reported by U.Today, Bitwise initially filed for an XRP ETF last October.

XRP ETF bonanza

The first US spot XRP ETF, the Canary XRP ETF (ticker: XRPC), was approved for listing by Nasdaq and began trading on or around November 13, 2025. This ETF is structured under the Securities Act of 1933, similar to the major Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Financial giant Franklin Templeton also launched its XRP ETF on Nov. 18.

21Shares and CoinShares are both expected to launch their respective spot XRP products within the November 20-22 window.

The final wave of the month is anticipated to include major issuers like Grayscale and WisdomTree (Nov. 24 or 25).