Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP to Start Trading on NYSE Tomorrow

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 20/11/2025 - 5:26
    Bitwise is set to launch its "XRP" ETF on Thursday, joining such issuers as Franklin Templeton and Canary Capital.
    Advertisement
    XRP to Start Trading on NYSE Tomorrow
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitwise, the leading cryptocurrency index fund manager, has announced that its XRP will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday. 

    Advertisement

    CEO Hunter Horsley has confirmed that the product will have the much-coveted "XRP" ticker. 

    The ETF will have a management fee of 0.34%, which is waived for the first month on the first $500 million in assets. 

    HOT Stories
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    New XRP ETF Launched by Bitwise, Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin, Ripple CEO Reveals New Use Cases for XRPL — Crypto News Digest
    Billinaire Dalio: Bitcoin Could Be Hacked by Quantum Computing
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Staking to Attract BlackRock? Santa Rally May Bring Bitcoin to $112,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Listing in US

    Bitwise claims that the XRP Ledger is interesting because it is one of the longest-running blockchains that has been around for roughly 13 years. As of today, XRP remains one of the largest altcoins, with its total market cap surpassing $125 billion. 

    Advertisement

    Bitwise has also noted that XRP is capable of settling payments in mere seconds. 

    Moreover, the XRPL is gaining significant traction in the tokenization sector, with money market funds, U.S. Treasuries, and other assets being tokenized on it.

    As reported by U.Today, Bitwise initially filed for an XRP ETF last October. 

    XRP ETF bonanza 

    The first US spot XRP ETF, the Canary XRP ETF (ticker: XRPC), was approved for listing by Nasdaq and began trading on or around November 13, 2025. This ETF is structured under the Securities Act of 1933, similar to the major Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. 

    Financial giant Franklin Templeton also launched its XRP ETF on Nov. 18. 

    21Shares and CoinShares are both expected to launch their respective spot XRP products within the November 20-22 window.

    The final wave of the month is anticipated to include major issuers like Grayscale and WisdomTree (Nov. 24 or 25). 

    #XRP News #Bitwise #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 18:52
    Coinbase Launches Ethereum-Backed Loans
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD