AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP to $3? This Is Most Important Hurdle to Overcome

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 18/10/2025 - 15:04
    XRP's price resumes its uptick after a massive sell-off and slowdown in volume.
    Advertisement
    XRP to $3? This Is Most Important Hurdle to Overcome
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the fifth-ranked cryptocurrency asset, is currently up by over 3% as its resilience manages to keep it from slipping below $2. The coin has battled volatility and broader market fluctuations as it seeks to reclaim the $3 level.

    Advertisement

    Can XRP overcome volume hurdle?

    Despite its resilient efforts, the XRP price has dipped by 24.02% and 3.89% in the last 30 days and seven days, respectively. The coin has been able to stay out of the troubled zone due to sustained buying in the market. However, the volume count has not been significant enough to support upward price movement.

    To record progress, XRP must overcome its low trading volume as October enters its final two weeks. As of this writing, XRP volume is deep in the red zone by 49.72% at $4.69 billion.

    Despite the technical rebounds and Ripple’s $1 billion treasury plans, market participants remain cautious. This is because the optimism expressed by futures traders saw $1.98 billion in open interest wiped out.

    As per the report, Ripple is leading an effort to raise a minimum of $1 billion through a special purpose acquisition company, SPAC. The goal is to use the funds to accumulate XRP as a digital asset treasury. The move could support the price as demand surges for XRP.

    For now, XRP holders are reducing their speculative trades. Regardless, the price outlook holds promise for the asset. At press time, XRP changed hands at $2.38, which represents a 4.27% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin has gained over 10 cents as it climbed from a low of $2.24 to its current levels.

    XRP price headed to $3

    To witness significant price growth on XRP, ecosystem bulls need to fully activate and engage the asset. With volume down by almost 50%, institutional efforts alone might not ignite sustainable prices in the market.

    If XRP’s rebound effort is sustained, it could act as a trigger that pulls investors back to trading the coin. Market participants need to see stability to throw off caution, particularly as geopolitical tensions continue to impact the crypto sector.

    The next couple of days will reveal how XRP's price fares as it tries to reclaim the $3 level.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 14:32
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin, Ethereum and These 2 Assets Real Money
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 14:16
    Is 'Uptober' Back on Track for Chainlink Amid Massive Whale Buyups?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 15:04
    XRP to $3? This Is Most Important Hurdle to Overcome
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 14:32
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin, Ethereum and These 2 Assets Real Money
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 14:16
    Is 'Uptober' Back on Track for Chainlink Amid Massive Whale Buyups?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all