XRP Still in Bull Market Versus Bitcoin, and XRP/BTC Chart Puts 51% Upside on the Menu

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

While most of the crypto market is dealing with the implications of yesterday's multibillion bloodbath, XRP holds its ground against Bitcoin in a way few noticed.

Despite extreme volatility and a brutal 26% single-day drop in its USD pair this week, XRP/BTC as presented by TradingView is still trading above the key monthly mid-Bollinger Band — an important line that often separates long-term bull and bear cycles.

This hold signals that the altcoin remains in a bullish phase versus Bitcoin, with current price action showing strong recovery on both daily and weekly time frames. If the setup holds, a move to the 0.00003293 BTC level — a 51% rally — looks more probable than not.

Last bull market hope for XRP

Despite market-wide bloodletting and Bitcoin’s multi-leg collapse to as low as $60,000, XRP continues to flash an unlikely but nonetheless intact bullish setup on the BTC pair.

The midband has historically acted as the make-or-break line between bull and bear markets. In February 2026, XRP is not only still closing above that level but is printing a green candle after a double rejection wick into the 0.000018 zone, a region that previously marked cycle bottoms in both 2019 and 2023.

XRP/BTC by TradingView

On the weekly chart, XRP has stabilized just above the lower Bollinger Band and bounced 11% in the last 24 hours — one of the sharpest reversals among major altcoins. Daily structure confirms a full-bodied engulfing candle reclaiming the entire last week’s breakdown.

What's next for XRP against Bitcoin?

From a technical perspective, the next logical upside target sits near 0.00003293 BTC — the upper Bollinger Band on the monthly chart. That puts a 51% move from current levels on the menu.

Barring a monthly close below the midband, XRP/BTC remains one of the few top-10 altcoin pairs still technically in a bull market.