    Binance Top Traders Come to Equilibrium on Shiba Inu (SHIB)

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 1/03/2026 - 18:16
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees rare equilibrium among top-20 users of Binance as they split 50/50 on the cryptocurrency ahead of March.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    After a turbulent February, which ended this Saturday with a series of unsatisfactory monthly closes for many cryptocurrencies in double-digit percentage losses, Shiba Inu (SHIB) found itself in an interesting spot as top Binance users split almost 50/50 equilibrium on what awaits this token next.

    Why whales are unsure about Shiba Inu (SHIB)

    According to data from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, the top traders on the platform — defined as the top 20 users with the highest margin balances — currently show a parity in their positioning. Specifically, 48.92% hold short positions, while 51.08% hold long positions. This puts the account-based long-short ratio at 1.04.

    When looking at positions by size, shorts slightly dominate as well: 50.05% of top-trader positions are shorts, compared to 49.95% longs. Here, the long-short ratio stands at 1.

    Article image
    Top Trader Long/Short Ratio (Positions) on Shiba Inu (SHIB), Source: Binance

    In other words, the top 20 Binance users with the highest margin balances currently do not have a clearly expressed, one-directional conviction about where the price of Shiba Inu is heading.

    This is particularly interesting given the historical context for the token in March as back in 2024, Shiba Inu at one point delivered such a rally that it ended that month up 145%.

    Now it is March 1, two years later. Binance’s top traders — some in longs, some in shorts — are overall without a clear bias among them.

    Considering the fact that since August 2025 SHIB has closed every month in the red and has lost more than 60% from its levels last summer, it may be a rare time Shiba Inu has as much bullish as bearish outlook on it.

    #Shiba Inu #Binance
