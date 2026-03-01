XRP Risks Losing 50% vs Bitcoin After Unfortunate February Closing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In February, XRP failed to deliver in any format. Against the U.S. dollar, XRP simply lost more than 16% in price. Another benchmark, namely its ratio against the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, saw XRP finish the month below the middle Bollinger Band level on the monthly time frame, the one represented by the 20-month moving average, as per TradingView.

Bitcoin to take upper hand against XRP, as per Bollinger Bands

The principal importance of this level, as of any Bollinger Band average on any time frame, is that it effectively separates trends for the token. If an asset falls below the midline band, the prevailing trend can be considered bearish, and the lower Bollinger Band becomes the primary price benchmark.

For XRP against Bitcoin, that lower band stands at 0.00009775 BTC per XRP, which is currently 52.91% below the present valuation of the ratio between the two cryptocurrencies.

XRP/USD Monthly Chart with Bollinger Bands, Source: TradingView

For comparison, more than a year ago, in January 2025, the XRP against Bitcoin ratio, after a three-month 380% rally, reached and even exceeded the upper Bollinger Band on the monthly time frame, peaking at 0.00003419 BTC per XRP.

Since then, XRP has not only declined by 40% from that level against its flagship counterpart, but, as stated at the beginning, has also fallen into the lower corridor drawn by the Bollinger Bands.

This hardly means that XRP will fall to the lower boundary in the near term, but until there is a confident close above the middle band, expectations of XRP outperforming Bitcoin, as it did over the previous two years, should remain limited.