Shytoshi Kusama Updates X Profile Location Amid Ongoing 'UI Bug Fixes'

Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has updated his location on social media and as usual is attracting attention from the SHIB community.

Kusama's new location on X now reads "UI bug fixes," sparking speculation of maybe an ongoing update. The Shiba Inu lead ambassador usually gives hints about ongoing and potential developments through his X bio; maybe this could be one of such instances.

At the close of January, Kusama revealed an independent AI project, revealing he was working on alpha testing and polishing. It is not certain if this is the context to which Kusama's X location update may pertain to.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is anticipating updates in the year 2026, specifically for Shibarium.

Following the compromise of validator keys, a full overhaul of the proof-of-stake node structure is underway. The objective is to transition from a centralized validator model to a more distributed, community-governed validator set. Shibarium's privacy upgrade is scheduled for Q2, 2026, and will represent a key technical milestone for the Layer-2 blockchain.

Looking ahead, the rollout strategy of the AI initiative will be incremental. Features will be disclosed sequentially during controlled alpha and beta phases, with intellectual property protection prioritized before broader exposure.

SHIB price jumps 5%

Shiba Inu rose as much as 5% as the broader crypto market rebounded early Sunday before retreating.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was up 2.24% in the last 24 hours to $0.000005721 but remains down 7.43% weekly.

Crypto prices rebounded sharply on Sunday, as traders bought the dip following Saturday's crash, which saw over $500 million in liquidations. The market saw a sell-off toward the weekend as investors reacted to global headlines and hotter-than-expected U.S. producer price data.

Some observers believe Sunday’s mild bounce is a sign that crypto markets are looking past global headlines and traders are positioning for an extended recovery in prices.

Cryptocurrency traders, however, remain on the lookout for a bottom as recovery in prices on Sunday remains limited.