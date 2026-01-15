AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP, Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin ETF Explode in $1,000,000,000 Surge

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 15/01/2026 - 9:13
    Market sees massive spike in ETF volume, which is a reflection of a potential shift in investor sentiment.
    Advertisement
    XRP, Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin ETF Explode in $1,000,000,000 Surge
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    One of the strongest indications of institutional conviction this year was just provided by ETF flows throughout the cryptocurrency market. Significant inflows were seen in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP-related exposure and Solana-related products, supporting the notion that large capital is positioning ahead of a more significant structural shift rather than chasing short-term price action.

    Bitcoin pushing forward

    Bitcoin ETFs continue to be the obvious leader. Even though Bitcoin is trading below previous local highs, new inflows continue to outpace outflows. This is significant because it demonstrates long-term passive capital intervening during consolidation rather than during exuberant breakouts. Instead of viewing dips as red flags, institutions are viewing them as opportunities for allocation. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    As a result, the demand floor rises steadily making deep drawdowns more challenging in the absence of a macro shock. A somewhat different but no less significant story is being told by Ethereum ETFs. Despite ETH's struggles around the $3,300 and 100 EMA zones, inflows are coming in. Usually accumulation is indicated by the divergence between price and capital flow. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Optimistic About Crypto Market Structure Bill
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Market Anomalies, Ethereum at $3,300 Inflection Point, Shiba Inu Trillion-Unit Potential
    Kashkari: Crypto Is ‘Basically Useless’
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Jumps 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance, Peter Brandt Predicts Historic Bitcoin Breakout, Ethereum Holder Bitmine Hits $14 Billion Milestone

    Altcoins catching up

    Funds that are betting on Ethereum's function as the settlement layer for DeFi tokenized assets and yield-bearing structures seem at ease, absorbing supply while the price declines. This money is for infrastructure, not for momentum. Products associated with XRP are more subtle but still important.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/14/2026 - 19:25
    $2.76 Billion in Bitcoin Purchased in Mere Days: What Are Whales Up To?
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Inflows indicate selective exposure to cross-border payment narratives and regulatory optionality despite muted spot performance and persistent skepticism. Institutions need asymmetric upside if adoption or legal clarity picks up speed, but they do not need XRP to outperform right away. Small but steady inflows make sense because of this. Growth exposure distinguishes Solana ETFs and ETPs from one another.

    The demand for high-throughput consumer-facing blockchain ecosystems is reflected in capital rotating into Solana products. Given the continued strength of on-chain activity metrics, it is evident that funds are prepared to tolerate greater volatility in exchange for taking part in application-driven growth. 

    Advertisement

    Motive is what brings everything together. Institutions are purchasing because product accessibility, regulatory clarity and liquidity conditions have aligned — not because prices are skyrocketing. Custody risk operational overhead and compliance friction are eliminated by ETFs.  

    #Spot XRP ETF #Solana ETF #Ethereum ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 6:29
    ‘Worse Than Status Quo’: Coinbase CEO Rejects Senate Bill
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 5:24
    Ripple CEO Optimistic About Crypto Market Structure Bill
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster “Human vs AI” Live Trading Competition Season 1 Concludes
    NGRAVE, global pioneer in digital asset security, completes strategic restructuring with sights set on USD 10 billion in assets secured
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 40 New Crypto Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 9:13
    XRP, Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin ETF Explode in $1,000,000,000 Surge
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 6:29
    ‘Worse Than Status Quo’: Coinbase CEO Rejects Senate Bill
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 5:24
    Ripple CEO Optimistic About Crypto Market Structure Bill
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 15, 2026 - 3:00
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Market Anomalies, Ethereum at $3,300 Inflection Point, Shiba Inu Trillion-Unit Potential
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 20:39
    Kashkari: Crypto Is ‘Basically Useless’
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 9:13
    XRP, Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin ETF Explode in $1,000,000,000 Surge
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 6:29
    ‘Worse Than Status Quo’: Coinbase CEO Rejects Senate Bill
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 5:24
    Ripple CEO Optimistic About Crypto Market Structure Bill
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all