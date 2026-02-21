AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Short Sellers Lead 1,190% 4-Hour Liquidation Imbalance

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 21/02/2026 - 14:28
    XRP's price has registered a mild rebound, setting its liquidation imbalance up over 1,000%.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP's price movement has left short position traders leading a liquidation imbalance of 1,190% within the last four hours. As per CoinGlass data, traders betting short on XRP were wiped out, losing $112,260 within this period as XRP recorded an uptick in price.

    XRP bearish positioning backfires after prolonged downtrend

    XRP has been on a downward spiral in the last 30 days, losing over 25.90% as the cryptocurrency market sentiment falls. Within the last seven days, the coin has shed over 2.05% of its value as well. This likely prompted the bearish bet on XRP by traders in the space.

    However, the slight upsurge witnessed in the price of XRP triggered the mild losses that short position traders suffered in the last four hours.

    Long position traders were not spared as they suffered an almost negligible loss of $8,700 within the same time frame. The price volatility of the coin has left both short and long position traders with varying degrees of losses.

    With XRP still trading below the key price level of $1.5 and its major resistance of $1.89 and $2, the coin’s volatility risk remains a huge source of concern to investors. The current slight upward movement came as institutional interest pushed XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows to $4.05 million.

    This reflected an over 80% jump in inflows, reversing its previous decline. If the institutional demand continues, XRP might sustain its price rebound move in the crypto market.

    As of this writing, XRP was changing hands at $1.43, which is a 2.38% increase in the last 24 hours. Earlier, XRP jumped from $1.38 to a peak at $1.44 before a slight drop. Its trading volume has also climbed by 3.91% to $2.32 billion within this period.

    The development suggests a possible rebound amid renewed interest in the coin. How this can sustain its upward journey would depend on sustained interest from market participants.

