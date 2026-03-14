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    "$1 Billion Soon": Hugo Philion Predicts 500% Growth for XRP on Flare

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sat, 14/03/2026 - 4:40
    XRP on Flare hits $200 million, and the network's cofounder, Hugo Philion, now predicts a $1 billion target for the XRPFi market.
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    "$1 Billion Soon": Hugo Philion Predicts 500% Growth for XRP on Flare
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    Flare Network cofounder Hugo Philion confirmed that the XRPFi ecosystem is on the verge of a historic breakthrough as the volume of assets in FXRP, which is wrapped XRP on the Flare network, has already come very close to the $200 million mark. 

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    The goal, however, according to Philion, is more ambitious, as he states that reaching the $1 billion level is a matter of the near future, which literally implies a 500% increase in liquidity within the network.

    Why $1 billion milestone is within reach for XRP: Key growth drivers

    Major developers on Flare, such as Quantic, note that millions of dollars are flowing daily from the XRP Ledger into Flare, raising the main question for builders: how to use this flow effectively. 

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    Philion’s forecast that $1 billion will soon be locked in XRP can be supported by several arguments. For example, the fact that FXRP is currently the only possible option for spot trading XRP on the Hyperliquid platform — the main decentralized environment in the crypto industry. 

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    In addition, FXRP staking integration with the Xaman wallet has been implemented. This allows XRP Ledger users to directly route their assets into Flare for staking and receiving yield in XRP inside the wallet. Major companies, such as VivoPower and Everything Blockchain, have already begun using Flare infrastructure to generate yield on their XRP reserves.

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    Moreover, modular lending protocols Morpho and Mystic allow FXRP holders to use their tokens as collateral, while today it also became known that FXRP received integration with Base, Coinbase’s network, where the total value locked currently stands at $4.2 billion.

    The numbers are on Philion's side, and $87 billion in XRP market cap makes this $1 billion prediction much more real than it seems from first glance.

    #XRP #Flare Network #XRP News
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