+112 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Returns Notorious 80 Trillion Threshold

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More than 112 billion SHIB tokens were transferred to exchanges in the past day, bringing total exchange reserves back above the 80 trillion SHIB threshold, indicating a discernible change in Shiba Inu's on-chain dynamics.

Shiba Inu finally recovering

Although price action has indicated a brief attempt at recovery, the increasing reserve balance adds another level of uncertainty for investors awaiting the asset's next move. As of this writing, SHIB is trading at about $0.0000061, indicating a slight recovery following weeks of continuous decline.

Bulls were able to raise the price a little after the asset broke out of a short-term declining structure. But even with the breakout, a protracted bearish trend that has dominated Shiba Inu for months is still evident in the overall market structure.

The rise in exchange reserves is one of the most significant indicators currently influencing the future. The total amount of SHIB tokens held on centralized exchanges has increased to about 80.63 trillion, according to data, which represents a 0.14 percent increase in just one day.

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Shiba Inu are ready to sell

This trend could also be a bearish sign. Large token movements on exchanges frequently indicate that holders are getting ready to sell or reallocate their holdings. Increased exchange liquidity may result in more supply entering the market, which may exert pressure on efforts to raise prices.

Technically speaking, SHIB's recent recovery is still brittle. The asset still trades below a number of important moving averages that serve as resistance, even though it was able to break free from a short-term consolidation pattern. In particular, the 26-day exponential moving average continues to be a critical level that bulls need to reclaim in order to validate any significant recovery.

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On-chain activity also displays conflicting signals. Over the past 24 hours, there has been a slight increase in active addresses, which suggests that users are becoming more involved. Nevertheless, this expansion has not yet resulted in consistent demand strong enough to buck the general trend.