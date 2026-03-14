Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Curse, Ethereum Can Hit $2,500 After This Breakout, XRP's First Attempt to Hit $2

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The market is certainly looking better and healthier. We are witnessing the recovery of large and smaller assets like Shiba Inu, XRP and Ethereum. However, we are seeing an increase in exchange inflows, which might become a problem next week.

Shiba Inu starts breakout march

After months of ongoing weakness, Shiba Inu may now be exhibiting the first technical indications of a recovery. The well-known meme asset has successfully broken above a significant short-term resistance level, regaining the 26-day exponential moving average (EMA) and getting close to another crucial barrier that might dictate its future course.

As of this writing, SHIB is trading close to $0.0000061, having recently dropped to $0.0000055. The move signifies a significant change in momentum following weeks in which the asset was stuck in a declining structure that kept driving prices lower.

The break above the 26 EMA, which has served as a dynamic resistance level during the recent decline, is among the most significant developments. Every attempt to move above this indicator over the previous few months was met with resistance and increased selling pressure. But this time, SHIB was able to overcome it with a discernible boost in volume, indicating that buyers are starting to reenter the market.

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Is SHIB out of downtrend?

What’s even more intriguing is that the 50 EMA is almost ready to be tested and currently sits directly above the current price. If this second moving average is successfully broken, the asset’s technical outlook could be greatly enhanced. When the price quickly rises above both the 26 and 50 EMA levels, it frequently signals the beginning of a more significant trend reversal.

Additionally, it appears from the current structure that SHIB has emerged from a short descending triangle pattern that had been stifling price movement in recent weeks. Short-term momentum is often generated when traders reposition their portfolios following breakouts from such patterns.

But the issue is still not completely resolved. Despite the recent bullish signals, the broader long-term trend still remains under pressure, with the 200 EMA positioned far above the current price. The recovery will remain precarious until the asset starts to form a sequence of higher highs and higher lows.

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Ethereum looking up again

Ethereum has recovered a significant technical level that may pave the way for a move toward $2,500, marking a noteworthy market recovery. The second-largest cryptocurrency is currently testing a significant breakout that traders have been closely observing after weeks of consolidation following a sharp correction earlier in the year.

Ethereum is currently trading around $2,200, up from recent lows of between $1,900 and $2,000. The break above the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), which had served as enduring resistance during the most recent downtrend, is the most significant development underlying this recovery.

Issues with ETH

Ethereum has had difficulty sustaining momentum above its shorter-term moving averages for a large portion of the last few months. Every effort to get them back was followed by fresh pressure to sell. However, the current move exhibits stronger follow-through, backed by increasing trading volume and a consistent price increase.

Breaking the 50 EMA is frequently seen as a precursor to a potential shift in market sentiment. After a protracted decline, an asset’s push above this indicator may pique traders’ interest in a possible trend reversal. Regaining this level, in Ethereum’s case, puts the $2,500 zone within reach. This price range also corresponds with earlier chart resistance levels.

The steady improvement in momentum indicators is another positive aspect. As the market stabilizes, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has started to rise from neutral territory, indicating that buying pressure is growing.

The breakout has not been completely confirmed yet, though. Before Ethereum can develop a sustainable recovery, a number of challenges remain. Most notably, the 200 EMA continues to be a long-term resistance barrier because it is much higher than the current price.

XRP finally alive

After a protracted period of weakness, XRP is starting to show signs of life. It is currently getting close to a crucial resistance level that may dictate its next significant move. The token is making its first significant attempt to move toward the $2 mark, which would signify a significant shift in market sentiment after a modest recovery from recent lows.

XRP is currently trading between $1.44 and $1.47, up from the lower $1.30 range, where it had been consolidating for a few weeks. After months of steady selling pressure, the asset has developed a small ascending structure on the chart, indicating that buyers are gradually returning to the market.

Right now, $1.50 is the most significant level impeding XRP. Due to its alignment with multiple important moving averages that have been suppressing the asset’s price during the recent downtrend, this price zone serves as a significant technical barrier. In addition to being a psychological turning point, surpassing this threshold might also result in a more significant technical change.

XRP would essentially start regaining several moving averages that are currently above the price if it were to successfully break through $1.50. Many people consider this kind of development to be a precursor to a trend reversal. Traders who depend on technical signals to spot recovery opportunities may become more interested in purchasing when the price rises above these indicators.

The steady increase in price momentum is another positive aspect. Demand is gradually increasing beneath the market, as evidenced by the fact that XRP has started to form higher lows. Early on in a possible recovery phase, this structure frequently emerges.

The route to $2 becomes much more obvious if the asset breaks through the $1.50 resistance. That level is the next significant psychological barrier, and hitting it would be one of XRP’s strongest attempts at recovery since its last market correction.

The breakout is not assured, though. The volatility of the entire cryptocurrency market is still high, and XRP continues to trade below a number of long-term resistance indicators. The asset might easily return to consolidation if it were rejected at $1.50.