XRP Scores New Listing on Hong Kong's Public Listed Digital Asset Platform

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

OSL, a publicly-listed digital asset platform and exchange in Hong Kong, has announced the listing of XRP, the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

In an official blog post, OSL Hong Kong announced that XRP is now available on the platform, with its deposits and withdrawals now open.

The recent XRP listing expands OSL HK’s token lineup, with the token available to professional investors via Flash Trade and OTC. Three XRP pairs are available for trading on the platform's Flash Trade, including XRP/HKD, XRP/USD and XRP/USDT.

OSL transformed last year into a company fully dedicated to digital assets and completed $300 million of equity financing in July this year.

Advertisement

XRP long-term interest sustains

Despite XRP's recent slide, Santiment noted in a recent analysis that its large holders are still holding up in conviction.

According to Santiment, while XRP has erased about 32% of its market cap in the last two months alone, large investors and funds have continued adding XRP, which suggests that long-term interest has not disappeared.

XRP ETFs continue to attract inflows, sustaining their strong post-launch run. XRP funds, including those from Canary Capital, Grayscale, Bitwise and Franklin Templeton, accounted for a total net inflow of $897.35 million, according to SoSo data.

Santiment highlighted this development as bullish for XRP, noting that even with slower price action, this type of support can help keep XRP from dropping too sharply.

XRP sentiment flips from bearish

At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.83% in the last 24 hours to $2.03 and down 8.31% weekly.

Santiment added that if XRP sees more clarity in regulation and market conditions, it could find a stronger footing again. For now, the community seems patient, watching for signs of bullish momentum and wider financial use.

Analysts at Santiment noted a reversal in sentiment for XRP: while the crowd was extremely bearish on XRP before, this has now reversed to neutral, with Santiment stating it has returned to the middle ground for now.