Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Scores New Listing on Hong Kong's Public Listed Digital Asset Platform

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 6/12/2025 - 14:42
    XRP has secured a new listing on an SFC-licensed Hong Kong exchange, this follows as XRP continues to attract interest in the market.
    Advertisement
    XRP Scores New Listing on Hong Kong's Public Listed Digital Asset Platform
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    OSL, a publicly-listed digital asset platform and exchange in Hong Kong, has announced the listing of XRP, the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

    In an official blog post, OSL Hong Kong announced that XRP is now available on the platform, with its deposits and withdrawals now open.

    The recent XRP listing expands OSL HK’s token lineup, with the token available to professional investors via Flash Trade and OTC. Three XRP pairs are available for trading on the platform's Flash Trade, including XRP/HKD, XRP/USD and XRP/USDT.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Last Chance Before $1, Another Bitcoin (BTC) Wave to Set $100,000 in Stone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback to the Bottom is Possible
    Ethereum’s Buterin Advocates for Stronger Crypto
    XRP Hits Astonishing 1,694,200% Liquidation Imbalance, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Ethereum Outage, $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Relocates $100 Million in Bitcoin, USD Stablecoin $1 Million Exploit, New Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Coinbase

    OSL transformed last year into a company fully dedicated to digital assets and completed $300 million of equity financing in July this year.

    Advertisement

    XRP long-term interest sustains

    Despite XRP's recent slide, Santiment noted in a recent analysis that its large holders are still holding up in conviction.

    According to Santiment, while XRP has erased about 32% of its market cap in the last two months alone, large investors and funds have continued adding XRP, which suggests that long-term interest has not disappeared.

    XRP ETFs continue to attract inflows, sustaining their strong post-launch run. XRP funds, including those from Canary Capital, Grayscale, Bitwise and Franklin Templeton, accounted for a total net inflow of $897.35 million, according to SoSo data.

    Santiment highlighted this development as bullish for XRP, noting that even with slower price action, this type of support can help keep XRP from dropping too sharply.

    XRP sentiment flips from bearish

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.83% in the last 24 hours to $2.03 and down 8.31% weekly.

    Santiment added that if XRP sees more clarity in regulation and market conditions, it could find a stronger footing again. For now, the community seems patient, watching for signs of bullish momentum and wider financial use.

    Analysts at Santiment noted a reversal in sentiment for XRP: while the crowd was extremely bearish on XRP before, this has now reversed to neutral, with Santiment stating it has returned to the middle ground for now.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 14:03
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama to Break Silence in December? Here Are Chances
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 13:53
    Peter Brandt Shares Bearish Bitcoin Chart as BTC Price Stalls
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
    iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% of LIQ Supply to Stakers
    VerifiedX and Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Scalable DeFi Access Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 14:42
    XRP Scores New Listing on Hong Kong's Public Listed Digital Asset Platform
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 14:03
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama to Break Silence in December? Here Are Chances
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 13:53
    Peter Brandt Shares Bearish Bitcoin Chart as BTC Price Stalls
    Dan Burgin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD