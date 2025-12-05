SHIB, XLM, DOGE, ADA Futures Now Available for 24/7 Trading on Coinbase

Coinbase Derivatives has officially expanded its offerings by enabling 24/7 trading for monthly futures contracts on a broad range of altcoins.

Traders now have round-the-clock access to futures markets for assets like Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Hedera, Litecoin, and Stellar, as well as some other altcoins.

Monthly futures are derivative contracts that allow traders to speculate on the price of these cryptocurrencies at a specific point in the future, rather than trading the underlying coins directly.

Coinbase is removing the previous time constraints that often limited when traders could engage in futures trading.

The cryptocurrency exchange giant took its first big step toward "always‑on" futures by launching 24/7 trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum futures in the U.S. On May 9, Coinbase’s derivatives arm publicly announced that traders could enter or exit leveraged BTC and ETH futures trades at any time.

Coinbase also rolled out "perpetual‑style" futures for BTC and ETH. These products mimic the perpetual swaps common in offshore crypto markets by using a "funding rate" mechanism to keep the futures price linked to the spot price.

"Not stopping there"

Starting December 15, it will also launch US perpetual-style futures for altcoins, according to a Friday announcement.

Unlike monthly futures, perpetual futures do not have a fixed expiration date, enabling traders to hold positions indefinitely while still using leverage.