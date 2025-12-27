Advertisement
    $2 XRP Comeback? Bull Triangle Everyone's Watching Says Yes

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sat, 27/12/2025 - 6:58
    XRP is squeezing into a bullish triangle and eyeing $2 as a year-end target, as a breakout above resistance could turn today's "crab market" into a late-2025 bull run.
    $2 XRP Comeback? Bull Triangle Everyone's Watching Says Yes
    With the 2025 calendar almost out of pages, XRP is doing the one thing that tends to happen right before a big yearly close — compressing into a triangle on the small time frame, turning what looked like random chop into a tight range where one candle can suddenly decide the mood.

    On Binance’s XRP/USDT 15-minute chart, the price is near $1.8656, wedged between a descending dynamic resistance around $1.88 and a rising floor that comes in near $1.84. 

    That compression matters because it is happening after a midmonth slide that pulled XRP from the low-$2 zone into the high-$1s, printed a fast flush toward the $1.78 area, and then snapped back into compression instead of continuing lower.

    The math on this setup is simple enough to predict what may happen next. 

    So, a break from a tight triangle often carries a measured move, and the version circulating puts a 10% swing on the table. From $1.86, that projects into the $2.04 area, which is why the round-number $2 marker as the “by year-end” target suddenly sounds less like a dream and more like a job that just needs one push through resistance.

    Don't rely on arithmetic

    However, the geometry is not a promise, and triangles have a habit of punishing anyone who treats lines as destiny. If buyers fail to defend $1.84 per XRP and the range opens downwards, the story will turn into a retest of $1.80 first, and then of the previous flush zone near $1.78. 

    As we enter the final stretch of 2025, the situation is clear: either the price of XRP breaks out of the triangle quickly, or it remains boxed in for so long that the move occurs after the year-end narrative has expired.

