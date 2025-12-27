$2 XRP Comeback? Bull Triangle Everyone's Watching Says Yes

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the 2025 calendar almost out of pages, XRP is doing the one thing that tends to happen right before a big yearly close — compressing into a triangle on the small time frame, turning what looked like random chop into a tight range where one candle can suddenly decide the mood.

On Binance’s XRP/USDT 15-minute chart, the price is near $1.8656, wedged between a descending dynamic resistance around $1.88 and a rising floor that comes in near $1.84.

That compression matters because it is happening after a midmonth slide that pulled XRP from the low-$2 zone into the high-$1s, printed a fast flush toward the $1.78 area, and then snapped back into compression instead of continuing lower.

XRP/USD by TradingView

The math on this setup is simple enough to predict what may happen next.

So, a break from a tight triangle often carries a measured move, and the version circulating puts a 10% swing on the table. From $1.86, that projects into the $2.04 area, which is why the round-number $2 marker as the “by year-end” target suddenly sounds less like a dream and more like a job that just needs one push through resistance.

Don't rely on arithmetic

However, the geometry is not a promise, and triangles have a habit of punishing anyone who treats lines as destiny. If buyers fail to defend $1.84 per XRP and the range opens downwards, the story will turn into a retest of $1.80 first, and then of the previous flush zone near $1.78.

As we enter the final stretch of 2025, the situation is clear: either the price of XRP breaks out of the triangle quickly, or it remains boxed in for so long that the move occurs after the year-end narrative has expired.