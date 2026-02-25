AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Recovers to $1.38 as Market Focus Shifts to XRP Australia 2026

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 25/02/2026 - 12:24
    XRP returns to $1.38 as focus intensifies around XRP Australia 2026, where potential ecosystem announcements may influence price action within the current $1.34-$1.48 structure.
    XRP was trading at $1.38 on Feb. 25, which is a bit of a comeback from the early February lows near $1.11. This is happening as the market shifts its focus to XRP Australia 2026. This regional industry conference is bringing adoption, regulation and enterprise deployment back into the near-term narrative, making sure that the price rebound and event-driven focus happen at the same time and not in isolation.

    On the daily chart by TradingView, XRP/USD went up 2.13% to $1.3786 after briefly hitting above $1.40. This keeps the price stuck in the $1.34 to $1.48 range it has been in since the capitulation leg earlier this month.

    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Source: TradingView

    The daily RSI has recovered to the 38-39 range from oversold conditions, but it is still below the neutral 50 threshold. This shows that the buyers are in control, but this control is not fully established yet. On shorter time frames, the price is stable around $1.38, which shows consistent demand, but it is not as strong as the buying the market usually sees when a trend is starting.

    XRP Australia 2026 as catalyst

    XRP Australia 2026 is now entering trader models as a significant catalyst window. While conferences do not necessarily change the protocol mechanics, they commonly happen at the same time as:

    • Partnership disclosures and corridor expansions.
    • Institutional integrations, in this case within the Asia-Pacific region.
    • Regulatory updates impacting Ripple-linked infrastructure.

    The anticipation of the Sydney conference affects short-term capital allocation before solid announcements are made. XRP is still stuck in a range between $1.48 and $1.60. It will have to break out of that range to go above $1.60. So, the recovery to $1.38 is a sign of strength after a sharp drop, not a sure sign that things are changing.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
