XRP Recovers to $1.38 as Market Focus Shifts to XRP Australia 2026

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP was trading at $1.38 on Feb. 25, which is a bit of a comeback from the early February lows near $1.11. This is happening as the market shifts its focus to XRP Australia 2026. This regional industry conference is bringing adoption, regulation and enterprise deployment back into the near-term narrative, making sure that the price rebound and event-driven focus happen at the same time and not in isolation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the daily chart by TradingView, XRP/USD went up 2.13% to $1.3786 after briefly hitting above $1.40. This keeps the price stuck in the $1.34 to $1.48 range it has been in since the capitulation leg earlier this month.

XRP/USD Daily Chart, Source: TradingView

The daily RSI has recovered to the 38-39 range from oversold conditions, but it is still below the neutral 50 threshold. This shows that the buyers are in control, but this control is not fully established yet. On shorter time frames, the price is stable around $1.38, which shows consistent demand, but it is not as strong as the buying the market usually sees when a trend is starting.

XRP Australia 2026 as catalyst

XRP Australia 2026 is now entering trader models as a significant catalyst window. While conferences do not necessarily change the protocol mechanics, they commonly happen at the same time as:

Advertisement

Partnership disclosures and corridor expansions.

Institutional integrations, in this case within the Asia-Pacific region.

Regulatory updates impacting Ripple-linked infrastructure.

The anticipation of the Sydney conference affects short-term capital allocation before solid announcements are made. XRP is still stuck in a range between $1.48 and $1.60. It will have to break out of that range to go above $1.60. So, the recovery to $1.38 is a sign of strength after a sharp drop, not a sure sign that things are changing.