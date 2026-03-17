Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin to Hit $750,000

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Robert Kiyosaki, the outspoken author of the bestselling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has sounded the alarm on global markets while predicting that Bitcoin is on track to hit $750,000.

Kiyosaki predicts that a catastrophic macroeconomic collapse is imminent. However, he is treating the impending doom as the ultimate buying opportunity for alternative assets.

The "biggest bubble bust" in history

In a recent social media post, Kiyosaki warned his millions of followers that the pin is near for global financial markets, stating definitively, "It’s not IF. It’s WHEN."

"I do not know what pin, what event will pop the biggest bubbles in history. Whatever the event, the pin is near. It’s not IF. It’s WHEN," he said.

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He is incredibly bullish on how hard assets will perform in the aftermath.

Kiyosaki has come up with staggering price predictions for exactly one year after the anticipated crash, projecting massive gains for precious metals and leading cryptocurrencies.

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"I predict silver to hit $200 an ounce a year after the bust. I predict Bitcoin will hit $750,000 a coin a year after the crash. And I predict Ethereum to be $95,000 a year after crash," he said.

Cash is not trash

To prepare for this timeline, Kiyosaki recently urged his followers to ensure they have liquidity ready to deploy when the market bottoms out.

Pointing to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, Kiyosaki noted that sitting on cash during a bubble is a strategic move to "keep powder dry" so investors can scoop up "priceless assets" on sale after the crash.

"If you do not have a plan for your cash….during a crash….the smartest thing you may consider doing is….nothing."

Despite his confidence, Kiyosaki’s recent Bitcoin-boosting statements have faced significant pushback from the cryptocurrency community due to glaring inconsistencies.

In early February 2026, the financial guru faced intense backlash after claiming he had stopped buying Bitcoin when the price hit $6,000. Adding to the confusion, he also confirmed in late February that he purchased another whole Bitcoin for $67,000 during a market dip, directly contradicting his claim that he stopped buying at $6,000.