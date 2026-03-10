XRP Ledger Prints 1,282% Monthly Increase as RWA Volume Hits $139 Million

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) has demonstrated an unprecedented surge in activity in the real-world asset tokenization segment. According to data from rwa.xyz, over the past 30 days, the transfer volume across real-world assets jumped by 1,282.6% there, reaching $139.85 million.

This anomalous growth comes against the backdrop of the qualitative transformation of XRPL, which is now used not only for payments but as a global ledger for securities. The data also revealed an important feature as to how institutions use XRP Ledger.

What's driving the 1,282% transaction spike on XRPL?

The entire pool of assets on the ledger amounts to $1.5 billion and is divided by two camps:

distributed value represents active capital. It accounts for $453.56 million and has grown by almost 33% over the past month. These are live tokens in investor wallets that can be freely transferred. It is precisely this segment that generated the record spike in transfers. The main drivers here were the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin and treasury bond funds from Ondo Finance. The second category is represented value. The vast majority of the $1.5 billion in assets is used by banks purely as a "record-keeping layer." These tokens increase transparency and accounting efficiency but are technically not intended for free transactions between investors or within the network.

Despite the massive volumes, the market remains extremely concentrated. Only 22 large holders are recorded on the XRPL network. This confirms that XRPL has become a key infrastructure layer for a narrow circle of institutional players, such as Societe Generale: Forge, Guggenheim and OpenEden.

The growth of transfers by more than 1,282% alongside moderate capitalization expansion suggests that the capital accumulated on the network has "awakened." Banks and funds have moved from passive storage toward active use of RWA instruments for settlements and liquidity management.