    Binance March Delisting: Four Crypto Trading Pairs in Latest Removals

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 10/03/2026 - 14:55
    Binance reveals new changes to platform with selected trading pairs to be delisted and listed.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to recent information provided by Binance, four trading pairs are set to be delisted from the spot and margin platforms at a later date in March.

    Binance usually reviews the listed trading pairs and may delist selected ones based on several factors, including poor liquidity and trading volume.

    In a separate announcement, Binance stated it will remove and cease trading on two spot trading pairs. On March 13 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance says it will be delisting DODO/BTC and GMT/EUR trading pairs.

    In a separate announcement, Binance Margin will delist ARDR as a borrowable asset from Cross Margin, as well as the ARDR Cross Margin and Isolated Margin pairs on March 12 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC). The Cross Margin Pair: ARDR/USDT and Isolated Margin Pair ARDR/USDT will be delisted on Binance Margin.

    In other news, Binance will support the integration of NIL (Nillion) via the Ethereum network (ERC20) and will stop supporting its mainnet.

    On March 20 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), deposits and withdrawals of the mainnet NIL tokens will be suspended. Users should ensure they leave sufficient time for their mainnet NIL tokens deposits to be fully processed prior to this time.

    Binance to list new trading pairs for major cryptocurrencies

    Binance Margin will be listing new trading pairs for major cryptocurrencies Near, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Tron (TRX) today, March 10.

    Binance Margin will list NEAR/USD1 trading pair on Cross Margin on March 10 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC) and will list BCH/U, NEAR/U and TRX/U trading pairs on Cross Margin on March 10 at 10:00 a.m. (UTC).

    The list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot has been expanded as Binance is opening trading for BCH/U, NEAR/U, NEAR/USD1 and TRX/U trading pairs today, March 10.

    Binance performed a network upgrade on the Ethereum network (ETH) today. It suspended deposits and withdrawals of tokens on the Ethereum (ETH) network on March 10 at 5:55 a.m. (UTC) and resumed when the upgrade was completed.

