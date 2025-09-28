XRP Price Prediction for September 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep falling at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has gone down by 0.32% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $2.7711. However, if buyers' pressure continues and the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $2.76 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to maintain the rise after yesterday's bar closure.

If the candle closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the support of $2.69975 shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar closure in terms of the $2.6975 level. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $2.50-$2.60 range.

XRP is trading at $2.7697 at press time.