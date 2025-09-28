Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for September 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 28/09/2025 - 13:01
    Can drop of XRP lead to test of $2.60 area soon?
    The prices of most of the coins keep falling at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has gone down by 0.32% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $2.7711. However, if buyers' pressure continues and the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $2.76 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to maintain the rise after yesterday's bar closure.

    If the candle closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the support of $2.69975 shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar closure in terms of the $2.6975 level. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $2.50-$2.60 range.

    XRP is trading at $2.7697 at press time.

