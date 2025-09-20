AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for September 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 20/09/2025 - 10:48
    Can rate of XRP return above $3 by end of week?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for September 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The weekend has started with a market fall, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has fallen by 1.45% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bearish as it is on the way to the local support of $2.98. If a breakout happens and the daily bar closes below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.95 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is also more bearish than bullish. If the bar closes below yesterday's candle low, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the support of $2.9337 by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is far from the key levels. The volume is low, which means neither side is ready to seize the initiative.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/18/2025 - 14:14
    XRP Price Prediction for September 18
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, consolidation in the area of $2.90-$3.10 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $2.9795 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 10:35
    11 More Days for Major XRP Ledger Amendment: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 10:19
    First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Kicks Off: Details
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2025 - 10:48
    XRP Price Prediction for September 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 10:35
    11 More Days for Major XRP Ledger Amendment: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 10:19
    First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Kicks Off: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all