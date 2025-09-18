XRP Price Prediction for September 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers remain weaker than buyers today, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has gone up by almost 4% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $3.1375. However, if the daily bar closes around that mark or above it, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $3.15 zone soon.

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is bullish, as it is on its way to the resistance of $3.155.

If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $3.20-$3.30 range.

From the midterm point of view, the price of the altcoin is far from support and resistance levels. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $3.10-$3.30 is the most likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $3.1197 at press time.