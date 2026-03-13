Most Important Vote of 2026? Cardano Community Decides on 50 Million ADA Withdrawal to Tim Draper's Fund

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new, critically important vote has been launched on the Cardano blockchain. The community is being asked to approve the withdrawal of 50 million ADA tokens from the treasury. This is the first tranche within the large-scale Orion Fund initiative, created jointly with venture giant Draper Dragon.

What can be said about the main proposal? First, its goal is to create a shared venture fund worth $80 million to support startups, develop the ecosystem and accelerate projects on Cardano. Second, the voting period runs until April 15 of this year.

And finally, unlike ordinary grants, Orion Fund operates as a professional venture fund, so the returns from investment will be directed back into the Cardano Treasury, aiming to make the fund self-sustaining.

Where will 50 million ADA go?

The Orion Fund, managed by Draper Dragon, focuses on three key directions:

Direct investments account for $50 million to support promising projects from the acceleration stage to Series A rounds. Another $11.5 million is allocated for growth capital, marketing, exchange listings, liquidity provision and technical mentorship through its own venture studio. Finally, $6 million is set aside for education and talent, including Hacker House programs and accelerators in Silicon Valley to prepare new founders in real-world assets and institutional DeFi.

The partnership with Draper Dragon, founded by the legendary Tim Draper, opens Cardano’s access to global institutional networks and asset management expertise.

The fund is expected to help increase the network’s total value locked from current levels of under half a billion dollars to three billion and above. Importantly, Cardano (ADA) is one of the very few major layer-1 networks that has never had TVL above $1 billion.