    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 10% as Active Users Top 57,000

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 13/03/2026 - 11:34
    Privacy protocol Midnight Network has recorded more than 300% growth in its user milestone since its inception.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) has attained a significant milestone in the number of unique users. In an update shared by Cexplorer.io, the total holder count for NIGHT has reached 57,079. This is huge for the Cardano ecosystem project, focused on data privacy.

    Is Midnight’s trading volume decline signaling investor caution?

    The development signals 300% growth for Cardano Midnight in the last two months since its Glacier Drop launch. This suggests growing adoption amid increased interest in the privacy-focused coin. It indicates that the project is rising in popularity in the crypto space.

    Within this period, the total supply of NIGHT has hit 24 billion tokens, with 16.6 billion in circulation. So far, Midnight’s market capitalization has soared to $869.7 million.

    As of this writing, Cardano Midnight is bullish and is exchanging hands at $0.05236, which represents a 10.68% increase in the last 24 hours. The project is greatly outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market, which is up by a 2.3% gain.

    However, Midnight’s volume remains in the red zone, down by 50.83% at $66.97 million. The poor volume metric suggests that wallet holders are cautious and unwilling to engage in transactions until they are convinced of price action.

    The current scenario emphasizes that holder count alone does not necessarily guarantee price and volume growth. The dynamics could shift if NIGHT sustains the momentum and holds the $0.05 psychological and technical support.

    Binance listing and Hoskinson support boost momentum

    It is worth mentioning that the 57,079 holder count is likely to surge in the coming days. This is because the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has listed Cardano Midnight.

    The listing means more accessibility to crypto users, and this might serve as a catalyst for more adoption.

    The listing on Binance positively impacted Midnight, with the asset registering a 13% price uptick.

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has continued to promote Midnight as a network that can "fix everything" by solving blockchain flaws. According to Hoskinson, aside from its privacy-focused advantage, Cardano Midnight also addresses regulatory constraints in blockchain infrastructure.

    #Cardano Midnight
