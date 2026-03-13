Bitcoin to Reach Gold’s Market Cap in 15 Years, Scaramucci Predicts; How Much Would BTC Cost Then?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

During a recent appearance on a podcast, the founder of Skybridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci, reaffirmed his ultra-bullish stance on Bitcoin’s future value. He also agreed with Michael Saylor on a key aspect of Bitcoin that they expect to unravel in the near future.

Scaramucci: Bitcoin is my largest position by far, and I've bought more

During a recent episode of the PBD Podcast, Anthony Scaramucci shared his vision for Bitcoin's future – its expanded utility as a network and a tremendous increase in price as an asset.

Besides, the renowned financier revealed that Bitcoin holds the “largest by far” position among the assets in his portfolio. Also, he admitted that he bought more BTC during the recent price correction, thus confirming his strong long-term bullish stance on Bitcoin.

Scaramucci's Bitcoin-gold prediction

Siding with the Strategy founder, Michael Saylor, who had been on the same podcast before him, Scaramucci said he agrees with Saylor's vision that, in 10-15 years, Bitcoin will be the largest blockchain network for financial operations. By that time, BTC may reach the market value of gold, which currently stands at roughly $35 trillion.

This could take the price of a single Bitcoin as high as $1.5 million. But it cannot just happen overnight, he emphasised. Hence, Scaramucci named the term 10-15 years.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 BILLIONAIRE ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI JUST SAID BITCOIN IS GOING TO $1,500,000 🚀



“BITCOIN IS MY LARGEST POSITION BY FAR.”



“I’VE ADDED RECENTLY.”



“IT WILL REACH THE MARKET CAP OF GOLD.” pic.twitter.com/qqWUtUP8MW — Vivek Sen (@Vivek4real_) March 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Saylor’s treasury firm, Strategy, also continues to buy Bitcoin on the dip. Earlier this week, it boasted an acquisition of 17,994 BTC for approximately $1.28 billion. After this purchase, the company holds a total of 738,731 Bitcoin, targeting eventual ownership of 1 million coins.

Tim Draper offers much higher bet

Another prominent investor, Tim Draper, recently addressed the crypto community on the X platform, offering them the chance to place a bet on Polymarket that, within 4 years, the BTC price would increase 4x. This would make $280,000 per coin.

Draper believes it will happen because he does not trust banks and governments, which can easily print fiat currency in any amount and inject it into the economy. In contrast, Bitcoin has a hard cap of 21 million. Only 1 million BTC remain to be mined. It will be done over the next 114 years, including all halvings that occur every 4 years.