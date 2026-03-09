Armstrong: AI Agents Will Soon Out-Transact Humans

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has taken to the X social media network to opine that the future of financial transactions will be dominated not by humans, but by autonomous AI programs.

"Very soon, there are going to be more AI agents than humans making transactions," Armstrong stated. He pinpointed a critical friction point in traditional finance that makes this inevitability a massive catalyst for digital assets: "They can’t open a bank account, but they can own a crypto wallet. Think about it."

Legacy financial institutions require government-issued identification, proof of address, and rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, require none of these. An AI can generate a cryptographic private key in milliseconds, enabling instant transactions on a global scale.

An AI agent is an autonomous or semi-autonomous software entity designed to pursue specific, multi-step goals over time. They are gradually becoming more sophisticated, and their tasks now require purchasing power. An AI agent tasked with developing a website might need to autonomously rent server space and so on.

Through smart contracts and digital currencies, AI agents can instantly execute micro-transactions.

CZ is echoing the sentiment

Armstrong is not the only crypto pioneer forecasting this automated financial future. Former Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao recently predicted that AI agents could dwarf the current human-driven economy.

"AI agents will make 1 million times more payments than humans, and they will use crypto," CZ noted, reinforcing the idea that the sheer velocity of machine-driven micro-transactions will va