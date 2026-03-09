AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Armstrong: AI Agents Will Soon Out-Transact Humans

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 21:49
    AI agents could propel the next wave of crypto adoption, according to Brian Armstrong.
    Advertisement
    Armstrong: AI Agents Will Soon Out-Transact Humans
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has taken to the X social media network to opine that the future of financial transactions will be dominated not by humans, but by autonomous AI programs.

    Advertisement

    "Very soon, there are going to be more AI agents than humans making transactions," Armstrong stated. He pinpointed a critical friction point in traditional finance that makes this inevitability a massive catalyst for digital assets: "They can’t open a bank account, but they can own a crypto wallet. Think about it."

    Legacy financial institutions require government-issued identification, proof of address, and rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, require none of these. An AI can generate a cryptographic private key in milliseconds, enabling instant transactions on a global scale. 

    HOT Stories
    Armstrong: AI Agents Will Soon Out-Transact Humans 20,000,000th Bitcoin Finally Mined, How Much BTC Is Left After Major Milestone?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/05/2026 - 15:09
    Coinbase Board and CEO Brian Armstrong Face Shareholder Lawsuit
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    An AI agent is an autonomous or semi-autonomous software entity designed to pursue specific, multi-step goals over time. They are gradually becoming more sophisticated, and their tasks now require purchasing power. An AI agent tasked with developing a website might need to autonomously rent server space and so on.

    Through smart contracts and digital currencies, AI agents can instantly execute micro-transactions.

    CZ is echoing the sentiment 

    Armstrong is not the only crypto pioneer forecasting this automated financial future. Former Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao recently predicted that AI agents could dwarf the current human-driven economy.

    Advertisement

    "AI agents will make 1 million times more payments than humans, and they will use crypto," CZ noted, reinforcing the idea that the sheer velocity of machine-driven micro-transactions will va

    #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 19:35
    Top Ripple Exec Meets Democratic Senator
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M in Intercepted Fraud, 266% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 21:49
    Armstrong: AI Agents Will Soon Out-Transact Humans
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 19:35
    Top Ripple Exec Meets Democratic Senator
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all