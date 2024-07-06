Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for July 6

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does price of XRP have enough energy for local rise?
    Sat, 6/07/2024 - 12:47
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market might have found a local deep, according to CoinStats.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has increased by 8.23% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local level of $0.4316. If the daily bar closes above it and with no long wick, the rise may continue to the $0.44-$0.45 area soon.

    On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is far from the main levels, which means neither side is dominating. Thus, the volume remains low.

