XRP Price Prediction for July 6

The market might have found a local deep, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 8.23% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local level of $0.4316. If the daily bar closes above it and with no long wick, the rise may continue to the $0.44-$0.45 area soon.

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is far from the main levels, which means neither side is dominating. Thus, the volume remains low.

All in all, sideways trading in the area of $0.42-$0.44 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

A similar case is on the weekly chart. The rate is in the middle of the wide channel, getting energy for a further sharp move. In this case, any ups or downs are unlikely to happen soon.

XRP is trading at $0.4335 at press time.