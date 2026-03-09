Shiba Inu Drops 275 Billion SHIB From Exchanges: Clear Trend Forming

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

With a total exchange netflow of -275 billion SHIB today, Shiba Inu recorded a significant change in exchange flows, suggesting a significant outflow of tokens from trading platforms. This kind of movement typically indicates that coins are leaving exchanges and going into private wallets, which lowers the quantity of the supply that is available on the market.

Outflows only one ingredient in the recipe

Outflows frequently indicate that holders are opting to secure their assets rather than actively trade them, even though this does not always translate into a price rally.

The asset is still trading within a larger downtrend that has been going on for a few months. The token is currently hovering close to the 0.0000053 region, with price action showing a sequence of lower highs and lower lows.

Short-term triangular consolidation patterns have been formed by a number of stabilization attempts, but each attempt at recovery has been stopped by falling moving averages and descending resistance. A market under pressure is still reflected in the technical structure.

Advertisement

Longer-term moving averages that are still sloping downward are among the major trend indicators that are still above the price. This implies that the overall momentum has not yet changed in buyers' favor. Thus far, there has not been a significant reversal because every minor rally has been followed by fresh selling activity.

Nonetheless, the on-chain data gives the existing picture a crucial new dimension. There are fewer tokens being held on centralized trading platforms, as indicated by the exchange reserve metrics' slight decline.

Advertisement

Network activity recovering

A consistent level of network activity is indicated by the slight increase in transfer counts, both mean and total. When taken as a whole, these signals imply that SHIB is still in active circulation even though some supply is being diverted from exchanges.

As of right now, the market structure still prefers consolidation over an abrupt recovery. After a protracted decline, SHIB seems to be entering a gradual stabilization phase. The asset may start laying the groundwork for a longer-term recovery if exchange outflows persist and selling pressure diminishes.

Until then, price action is probably going to continue to be erratic and susceptible to more general market fluctuations, especially those brought on by Bitcoin and macroeconomic circumstances.