AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Drops 275 Billion SHIB From Exchanges: Clear Trend Forming

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 13:12
    Shiba Inu is being offloaded from exchanges, but the pace might not be enough for now.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Drops 275 Billion SHIB From Exchanges: Clear Trend Forming
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    With a total exchange netflow of -275 billion SHIB today, Shiba Inu recorded a significant change in exchange flows, suggesting a significant outflow of tokens from trading platforms. This kind of movement typically indicates that coins are leaving exchanges and going into private wallets, which lowers the quantity of the supply that is available on the market.

    Outflows only one ingredient in the recipe

    Outflows frequently indicate that holders are opting to secure their assets rather than actively trade them, even though this does not always translate into a price rally.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The asset is still trading within a larger downtrend that has been going on for a few months. The token is currently hovering close to the 0.0000053 region, with price action showing a sequence of lower highs and lower lows.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) XRP Suffers $30.3 Million Blow From ETFs, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Available in Europe by Coinbase? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at 37% Breakout Chance: Morning Crypto Report

    Short-term triangular consolidation patterns have been formed by a number of stabilization attempts, but each attempt at recovery has been stopped by falling moving averages and descending resistance. A market under pressure is still reflected in the technical structure.

    Advertisement

    Longer-term moving averages that are still sloping downward are among the major trend indicators that are still above the price. This implies that the overall momentum has not yet changed in buyers' favor. Thus far, there has not been a significant reversal because every minor rally has been followed by fresh selling activity.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/09/2026 - 09:14
    XRP's Key Indicators Converge: Will It Spark $2 Rally?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Nonetheless, the on-chain data gives the existing picture a crucial new dimension. There are fewer tokens being held on centralized trading platforms, as indicated by the exchange reserve metrics' slight decline.

    Advertisement

    Network activity recovering

    A consistent level of network activity is indicated by the slight increase in transfer counts, both mean and total. When taken as a whole, these signals imply that SHIB is still in active circulation even though some supply is being diverted from exchanges.

    As of right now, the market structure still prefers consolidation over an abrupt recovery. After a protracted decline, SHIB seems to be entering a gradual stabilization phase. The asset may start laying the groundwork for a longer-term recovery if exchange outflows persist and selling pressure diminishes. 

    Until then, price action is probably going to continue to be erratic and susceptible to more general market fluctuations, especially those brought on by Bitcoin and macroeconomic circumstances.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 13:05
    Coinbase Launches Futures Trading in Europe
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M in Intercepted Fraud, 266% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 13:12
    Shiba Inu Drops 275 Billion SHIB From Exchanges: Clear Trend Forming
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 13:05
    Coinbase Launches Futures Trading in Europe
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all