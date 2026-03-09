AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Launches Futures Trading in Europe

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 13:05
    Coinbase users in 26 EU countries can now access futures products without restrictions.
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Launches Futures Trading in Europe
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Coinbase has made a bold step in Europe with the rollout of crypto futures contracts. As per Coinbase’s update, this marks the first time the company is offering users in Europe direct access to derivatives.

    Advertisement

    Coinbase offers leverage on Bitcoin and Ethereum futures

    As per the announcement, eligible users in over 26 countries can now access the product via Coinbase Advanced. Some of the benefiting countries include France, Germany and the Netherlands, among others.

    In order to access the derivatives, Coinbase customers are required to complete eligibility checks. They are also required to complete a "know-your-customer" form and trading experience verification. Users can fund their accounts using euros or Circle (USDC) stablecoin before they can commence trading.

    Coinbase’s new product includes perpetual-style futures and dated contracts. These come with either monthly or quarterly expirations. However, the perpetual-style instruments expire in five years, with hourly funding mechanisms that support contract prices.

    Meanwhile, the dated contracts are marked to market daily and cash-settled at expiry if held to maturity. Traders on the platform can access leverage of up to 10 times on select contracts, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    As per the Coinbase statement, other products offer leverage in the range of four and five times.  

    The European expansion is a signal of increased adoption in the region. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong had recently decried Wall Street’s undervaluation of the exchange. According to Armstrong, the traditional finance sector of Wall Street has not priced in Coinbase yet.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/09/2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    He argues that Coinbase is disrupting the broader financial sector, and there is a need for others to catch up. Armstrong claims that smart entities are already aligning with Coinbase to fit into the changing times.

    Brian Armstrong pushes crypto adoption by banks 

    In another development, Brian Armstrong has urged traditional banks to embrace cryptocurrency, arguing that integrating crypto will greatly benefit them. He urged banks to strongly consider developing crypto infrastructures and stop framing the debate as "banks against crypto."

    Meanwhile, in a recent move, Coinbase has announced that it will suspend 25 perpetual futures contracts, effective March 16, 2026. The suspension is held on Coinbase Advanced and Coinbase International Exchange.

    The announcement clarified that it was not carrying out a spot token delisting but putting a stop to derivatives trading for selected tokens. These include SUSHI, ARK, MET and GMX, among others.

    #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 12:37
    Strategy's Saylor to Eventually Buy One Million Bitcoin in Total, Samson Mow Bets
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M in Intercepted Fraud, 266% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 13:05
    Coinbase Launches Futures Trading in Europe
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 12:37
    Strategy's Saylor to Eventually Buy One Million Bitcoin in Total, Samson Mow Bets
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all