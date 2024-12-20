XRP Price Prediction for December 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market might have entered a correction phase, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 11.48%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has bounced off the local support of $1.96. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the rise may continue to the $2.30 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has once again made a false breakout of the $2 area. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a possibility to see a test of the $2.30-$2.40 range by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly candle closes.

If sellers' pressure continues and a breakout of the vital area of $2 occurs, the energy might be enough for a decline to the $1.60 area.

XRP is trading at $2.157 at press time.