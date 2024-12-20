Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for December 20

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of XRP ready to grow again?
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 13:35
    XRP Price Prediction for December 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market might have entered a correction phase, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 11.48%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has bounced off the local support of $1.96. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the rise may continue to the $2.30 area by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has once again made a false breakout of the $2 area. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a possibility to see a test of the $2.30-$2.40 range by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly candle closes. 

    If sellers' pressure continues and a breakout of the vital area of $2 occurs, the energy might be enough for a decline to the $1.60 area.

    XRP is trading at $2.157 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

