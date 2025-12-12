XRP Price Prediction for December 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has quickly returned to the green zone after a slight correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 1.72% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.0463. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing correction to the $2.02 zone by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the price of XRP is far from key levels.

The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to see increased volatility this week.

From the midterm point of view, sellers are more powerful than buyers. If the weekly bar closes near or around the support of $1.9835, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $1.85-$1.90 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $2.0241 at press time.