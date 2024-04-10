Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for April 10

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of XRP ready for local rise?
    Wed, 10/04/2024 - 15:25
    XRP Price Prediction for April 10
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears remain more powreful than bulls, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by 4.24% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of a local channel, between the support of $0.5930 and the resistance of $0.6160. 

    As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves today.

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish. One should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of yesterday's bar low. If it happens below $0.60, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.57-$0.58 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate is far from key levels, which means one should not expect any sharp moves. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.58-$0.62 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    XRP is trading at $0.60298 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

