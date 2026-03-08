AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger Plans to Become Native DeFi Lending Powerhouse

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 8/03/2026 - 7:18
    The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is aiming to expand its presence in the DeFi sector with potential approval of XLS-66, a lending DeFi protocol..
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Plans to Become Native DeFi Lending Powerhouse
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is aiming to establish itself as a heavyweight in decentralized finance (DeFi) with the XLS-66 proposal. 

    The aforementioned proposal is supposed to bring native lending and borrowing capabilities directly to the ledger. 

    If approved and activated, the amendment will allow users to generate returns on idle capital. This native lending protocol represents "the final DeFi frontier" for the network, according to XRPL validator and active community member Vet.

    HOT Stories
    Bessent Meets Bukele to Talk Crypto Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Hits First Bullish Setup in 2026, Bitcoin Must Get Comfortable in $70,000s, Was Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Neutralized?

    The XLS-66 lending protocol, explained 

    Introduced in XRPL version 3.1.0, the XLS-66d specification (officially titled "Lending Protocol") was co-authored by Ripple developers Vytautas Vito Tumas and Aanchal Malhotra.

    Advertisement

    The protocol introduces the primitives that are required for on-chain credit origination. According to the GitHub proposal, the system facilitates "straightforward on-chain uncollateralized fixed-term loans, utilizing pooled funds with pre-set terms for interest-accruing loans."

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 03/07/2026 - 14:27
    Ripple Expands Institutional Push as XRPL Progress Continues
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    It intentionally skips the rather sophisticated mechanisms of automated on-chain collateral and liquidation management. Instead, the protocol prioritizes flexibility, reusability, and regulatory compliance.

    Advertisement

    XRPL researcher Vet explained that lenders will not issue funds blindly. The system relies heavily on off-chain underwriting and risk management. "The lender wouldn't give you XRP in the first place without knowing who you are and doing some off-chain checks on you," Vet noted. The XRP Ledger is used purely for "settlement logic largely, ownership and audit trails."

    The 80% validator hurdle

    The native lending protocol is yet to go live. The amendment must secure an 80% supermajority approval from the network's trusted validators for any new feature to be activated. Moreover, this threshold is supposed to be maintained for two consecutive weeks. It is currently sitting at a 17.14% consensus, with only 6 validators voting "Yes" and 29 voting "No" or abstaining.

    #XRP Ledger #Decentralized Finance #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 6:17
    Bessent Meets Bukele to Talk Crypto
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 0:05
    Shiba Inu Records -131 Billion in 24 Hours: Negative Netflow Signals Growing Demand
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 7:18
    XRP Ledger Plans to Become Native DeFi Lending Powerhouse
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 6:17
    Bessent Meets Bukele to Talk Crypto
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 0:05
    Shiba Inu Records -131 Billion in 24 Hours: Negative Netflow Signals Growing Demand
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all