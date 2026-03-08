AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ethereum Co-Founder Dumps $158 Million Worth of ETH

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 8/03/2026 - 8:43
    Ethereum co-founder Jeffrey Wilcke has transferred 79,859 ETH, valued at approximately $158.31 million.
    According to blockchain analytics platform Onchain Lens, Ethereum co-founder Jeffrey Wilcke recently deposited 79,859 ETH (roughly $158.31 million at press time) to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange over the past 24 hours.

    Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) continues to struggle with downside price pressure, currently changing hands below the pivotal $2,000 level.

    Wilcke's known wallet currently holds just 16,037 ETH, worth approximately $31.66 million, following the latest sale.

    Since stepping away from direct Ethereum development in 2019 to focus on his own gaming company, Wilcke has been routinely offloading his early-allocated ETH. Hence, the recent sale does not actually come as a surprise.

    Wilcke has transferred well over $500 million worth of ETH to Kraken over the last several years. Last May, for instance, Wilcke transferred 105,736 ETH (worth roughly $262 million at the time) to Kraken.

    Wilcke is not the only Ethereum co-founder aggressively liquidating holdings in early 2026. Vitalik Buterin has also been heavily selling his personal ETH stash.

    In January 2026, Buterin announced his plan to liquidate 16,384 ETH to fund what he described as an "austerity period" for the Ethereum Foundation (EF).

    By late February and early March 2026, Buterin had already sold over 19,300 ETH (valued at roughly $40 million).

