    XRP Price Countdown: 2 Scenarios Left on Chart

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 3/09/2025 - 14:34
    XRP price risks losing 16% if bulls don't take charge
    XRP Price Countdown: 2 Scenarios Left on Chart
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As September opens, XRP finds itself in one of the narrowest trading corridors it's seen in months. The token's been bouncing between $2.74 and $2.90 since mid-August, and right now, it looks like that's the breaking point between a return to growth or more losses.

    At the heart of this setup is $2.74. That support line has held up through every dip over the past three weeks, keeping XRP buyers there afloat. Unfortunately, each test made the line more fragile.

    At the same time, sellers have banded together near $2.9-$3, turning that range into a ceiling the coin can't break. The market's tightness has left XRP at $2.81, with both sides just a few cents apart.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Once the $2.74 floor finally breaks, it's pretty much downhill from there: $2.68 first, $2.56 after and $2.35 as the deeper test. That stretch would show a drop of more than 16% from current levels, completely erasing the late-August rebound.

    Anything for XRP bulls?

    There's another option, but it's just as challenging, though more bullish: hold steady at $2.74, break through $2.90 and go for $3.00 and $3.18 again. Those levels haven't been touched since early August.

    The chart doesn't give much room for patience. Since mid-August, a descending trendline has kept the XRP price from going up, pushing it closer to its support level. With the wedge almost played out, a big move is now unavoidable, and it'll probably set the tone for how XRP spends September: either holding the low $2s or trying again to get back to the $3 zone.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
