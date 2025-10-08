AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Solana ETF Breaks Zero-Inflow Streak Despite SOL Price Breakdown

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 8/10/2025 - 17:00
    Solana price remains on the downside, but ETF flows restore hope
    Advertisement
    Solana ETF Breaks Zero-Inflow Streak Despite SOL Price Breakdown
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Solana has continued to trade deeply in the red territory, but a sharp rebound in the inflow of its first ETF product has restored hope to investors. 

    According to data from the London-based investment management company Farside, the first SOL ETF recorded a massive daily inflow on October 7.

    The data shows that the Solana ETF has broken its 2-day zero-inflow streak after recording a massive $14.6 million on Monday. This signals resilience among institutional investors, as the massive inflow has coincided with a broad crypto market bloodbath that has seen Solana lose its recent gains.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 70% Spike in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest
    Strategy's Saylor Says 'Yes' to Binance CEO, And It's About Bitcoin
    Peter Schiff Wins as Gold Adds Entire Crypto Market Cap in Just Two Months
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Reveals Why Banks Avoid XRP, Bitcoin Price Falls to $121,000 as Binance Coin (BNB) Takes Over, XRP in Top 3

    Solana ETF nets $361 million in just two weeks 

    The Solana ETF recently began trading in mid-September when investment giant REX-Osprey issued the first U.S. spot Solana staking ETF on September 15.

    Advertisement

    The Solana-based investment product has continued to make waves, recording consistent massive daily inflows until October 2, when it saw a brief pause in its daily inflows. Notably, the muted activity continued until the second day, seeing $SSK post zero inflows on the 2nd and 3rd of October.

    While institutional demand for Solana exposure through the ETF has seen a sharp resurgence, it has resumed its daily inflows since October 6, bringing the total inflows for the fund to a massive $360.9 million as of writing time.

    Although Solana’s price action over the past days has stirred panic among investors, with its price retracing back to the $220 level, the fresh wave of inflows recorded suggests that institutional participants have continued betting big on the investment product in a bid to position for a potential Q4 recovery.

    Solana rally still possible?

    Despite the declining momentum and weak investor confidence spurred by the deep price plunge witnessed in the past two days, fresh inflows like this during a price dip are pointers to a bullish signal, even if on-chain activities might be saying otherwise.

    Apparently, inflows into the Solana ETF highlight long-term confidence in Solana’s ecosystem and its price potential, positioning the leading altcoin to potentially regain momentum while recovering previous highs.

    With Solana currently showing a 0.69% decline in its price over the last day, the asset is trading at $221 as of press time. While Solana has remained in the red for over 24 hours, speculators suggest that the price dip might be a potential correction needed to position the asset for breaking the long-anticipated $250 level.

    #Solana #Solana Price Prediction #Solana ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 8, 2025 - 16:31
    XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 70% Spike in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 15:45
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Dusts Wall Street Rivals With $3.5 Billion Weekly Inflow
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    UEXSwap Launches Global Developer API, Unlocking Smart Routing to 2,000+ Crypto Pairs
    Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Records™ with 20,021 Visitors
    Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” on Magic Eden Launchpad
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 17:00
    Solana ETF Breaks Zero-Inflow Streak Despite SOL Price Breakdown
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 8, 2025 - 16:31
    XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 70% Spike in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 15:45
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Dusts Wall Street Rivals With $3.5 Billion Weekly Inflow
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all