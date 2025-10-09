XRP Price Analysis for October 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers' pressure remains relevant in the second part of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 1.54% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $2.7860 and the resistance of $2.8674. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is similar. The volume keeps going down, which means traders might not witness increased volatility.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $2.80-$2.90 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the previous bar's low. If it happens below $2.80, one can expect a test of the support of $2.6975 soon.

XRP is trading at $2.8239 at press time.