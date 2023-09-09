DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 9

The market is mainly red on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE has declined by 0.20% since yesterday.
Today's slight decline has not affected the general technical picture of DOGE on the daily time frame. The falling volume confirms that neither bulls nor bears could seize the initiative so far.
In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.062-$0.066 remains the more likely scenario for the next few days.
DOGE is trading at $0.06344 at press time.
SHIB/USD
The rate of SHIB has followed DOGE, going down by 0.39% over the last 24 hours.
From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the price has not decided which way to go yet. However, if the decline continues to the $0.00000740 mark, there is a high possibility of a support breakout followed by a blast to the $0.000007 area shortly.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000762 at press time.