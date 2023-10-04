XRP Price Analysis for October 4

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are active again, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

XRP is the exception to the rule, rising by more than 4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.5200 and the resistance of $0.5407.

At the moment, there are low chances to see any sharp moves until the end of the day, as most of the ATR has been passed. In this regard, sideways trading in the area of $0.53-$0.54 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.5578. If the upward move continues to that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.58-$0.60 area.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of XRP is closer to the resistance than to the support, which means that buyers are trying to hold the initiative. If the rise continues to the $0.5848 level, the breakout may lead to a quicker test of the $0.70 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.533 at press time.