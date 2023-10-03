Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 3

Original U.Today article

How long is decline of Cardano (ADA) going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are back in the game as the rates of most of the top coins are falling.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 1.30% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the rate of Cardano (ADA) is looking bullish on the local chart as the price is on its way to testing the resistance of $0.2640. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.2660 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of ADA is in the middle of the wide channel, which means that neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the moment. If the price fixes above the $0.26 mark, there is a chance to see a consolidation in the area of $0.2650-$0.27 for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

The price of ADA is looking bullish on the daily time frame against BTC as the rate is approaching the resistance of 0.00000968.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders are likely to see a blast to the 0.000010 zone until mid-October.

ADA is trading at $0.2628 at press time.