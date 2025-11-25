XRP Price Analysis for November 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to return to the game; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

XRP is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 4.54%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is falling after breaking the local support of $2.1870. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, the decline may lead to a test of the $2.10 range soon.

On the longer time frame, traders should focus on the nearest level of $2.3034. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a price blast to the $2.50 zone.

This scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the moment. In this case, traders should pay attention to the interim zone of $2. If the weekly bar closes below it, the decline may continue up to the $1.50 area.

XRP is trading at $2.1731 at press time.