    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for November 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 21/11/2025 - 15:53
    Can the rate of XRP return above $2 this week?.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are not able to seize the initiative at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 8.28%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $1.8467 and the resistance of $2.0226. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. In this regard, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $2. 

    Until the rate is below that mark, the ongoing fall remains the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly bar closes near its low, traders may witness a further decline to the $1.40-$1.60 range.

    XRP is trading at $1.9463 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
