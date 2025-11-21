XRP Price Analysis for November 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not able to seize the initiative at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 8.28%.

The rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $1.8467 and the resistance of $2.0226. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. In this regard, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $2.

Until the rate is below that mark, the ongoing fall remains the most likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly bar closes near its low, traders may witness a further decline to the $1.40-$1.60 range.

XRP is trading at $1.9463 at press time.