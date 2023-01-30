Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 30

Mon, 01/30/2023 - 18:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How deep can drop of Binance Coin (BNB) go at current correction?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 30
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sellers might have locally seized the initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) could not withstand sellers' pressure, going down by 2.59%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

On the local chart, the price has made a false breakout of the support level at $305.2. Until the rate is above it, bulls remain more powerful than bears. However, if buyers cannot come back to the resistance shortly, one can expect a fall below $300 soon.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate has made a false breakout of the resistance at $316, which means that bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 29

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $300-$310 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

Analyzing the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), the situation is almost unchanged as the price is stuck in the middle of a wide channel. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to return the rate to the 0.0136 zone.

BNB is trading at $310 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Toolkit Now Supported by Web3 Domain Provider Unstoppable Domains
01/30/2023 - 20:06
XRP Toolkit Now Supported by Web3 Domain Provider Unstoppable Domains
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Breaking: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges as Twitter Plans to Add Support for Crypto Payments
01/30/2023 - 17:38
Breaking: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges as Twitter Plans to Add Support for Crypto Payments
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Might Get Squeezed Between These Two Levels, Here's What It Means for Asset
01/30/2023 - 17:00
XRP Might Get Squeezed Between These Two Levels, Here's What It Means for Asset
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan