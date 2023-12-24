Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for December 24

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will sideways trading of XRP last?
Sun, 24/12/2023 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for December 24
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 0.75% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP is approaching the resistance level of $0.6227. If a breakout happens, the price may blast to the $0.63 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is trading sideways in the middle of the wide channel.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 23

Buyers may only start thinking about midterm growth if the rate returns to the $0.64 area and fixes above it.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate has once again bounced off the support level of $0.5860. While the price is above that mark, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative. In this case, the bounce back may lead to a test of $0.65.

XRP is trading at $0.6240 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
2023/12/24 18:02
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Crypto Scam Alert: AI-Powered Deepfake of Michael Saylor Appears on YouTube
2023/12/24 18:02
Crypto Scam Alert: AI-Powered Deepfake of Michael Saylor Appears on YouTube
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Saw 85% Growth in 2023, but There Is Still Major Problem
2023/12/24 18:02
Ethereum (ETH) Saw 85% Growth in 2023, but There Is Still Major Problem
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

XRP Price Analysis for December 24
XRP Price Analysis for December 24
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Crypto Scam Alert: AI-Powered Deepfake of Michael Saylor Appears on YouTube
Crypto Scam Alert: AI-Powered Deepfake of Michael Saylor Appears on YouTube
Ethereum (ETH) Saw 85% Growth in 2023, but There Is Still Major Problem
Ethereum (ETH) Saw 85% Growth in 2023, but There Is Still Major Problem
SHIB to $0.00002? Shiba Inu Price Chart Says Maybe
SHIB to $0.00002? Shiba Inu Price Chart Says Maybe
Dogecoin Founder Sparks Unbelievable Ethereum-Solana Face-Off
Dogecoin Founder Sparks Unbelievable Ethereum-Solana Face-Off
'Ethereum Killer' Solana (SOL) Records Whopping 300% Growth Against ETH
'Ethereum Killer' Solana (SOL) Records Whopping 300% Growth Against ETH
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Absolutely Destroyed Massive 6 Trillion Resistance: What's Next?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Absolutely Destroyed Massive 6 Trillion Resistance: What's Next?
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Bullish Potential Identified Amid Spike in Network Growth
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Bullish Potential Identified Amid Spike in Network Growth
Shiba Inu Sees 8 Trillion Token Withdrawal
Shiba Inu Sees 8 Trillion Token Withdrawal
Show all
Advertisement
AD