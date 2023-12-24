XRP Price Analysis for December 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 0.75% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP is approaching the resistance level of $0.6227. If a breakout happens, the price may blast to the $0.63 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is trading sideways in the middle of the wide channel.

Buyers may only start thinking about midterm growth if the rate returns to the $0.64 area and fixes above it.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate has once again bounced off the support level of $0.5860. While the price is above that mark, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative. In this case, the bounce back may lead to a test of $0.65.

XRP is trading at $0.6240 at press time.