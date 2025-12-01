Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for December 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 16:03
    Can bulls keep the price of XRP above $2 this week?.
    XRP Price Analysis for December 1
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is falling on the first day of December, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has dropped by 7.62% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local support of $2. If its breakout occurs, the fall is likely to continue to the $1.95 area tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is falling after a breakout of the $2.1482 level. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily bar's closure. 

    If it happens near the bar's low, the decline may lead to a test of the $1.80-$1.90 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to keep rising after the bullish weekly bar's closure. If buyers lose the psychological $2 area, traders may witness an ongoing drop to the $1.50 zone until mid-December.

    XRP is trading at $2.0003 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
