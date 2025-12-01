XRP Price Analysis for December 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is falling on the first day of December, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has dropped by 7.62% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local support of $2. If its breakout occurs, the fall is likely to continue to the $1.95 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is falling after a breakout of the $2.1482 level. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily bar's closure.

If it happens near the bar's low, the decline may lead to a test of the $1.80-$1.90 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to keep rising after the bullish weekly bar's closure. If buyers lose the psychological $2 area, traders may witness an ongoing drop to the $1.50 zone until mid-December.

XRP is trading at $2.0003 at press time.